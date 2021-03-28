Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 50,449 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $1,116,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,581. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

