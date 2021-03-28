Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,151 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of AES traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.