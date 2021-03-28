Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $24.22 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $24,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $2,446,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.21. 1,411,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

