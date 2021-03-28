Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.35 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 848,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of UBS Group worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.