Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,668 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.68. The stock had a trading volume of 632,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.26 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,704,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total value of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,452 shares of company stock worth $5,498,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

