Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,467 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

