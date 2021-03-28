Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,432 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $9,477,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,173,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

About Hudson Executive Investment

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

