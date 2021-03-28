Humankind Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,936 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $149.20 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.