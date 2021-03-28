Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.74.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

