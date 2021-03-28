Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

