Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Hyliion stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43. Hyliion has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,944,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

