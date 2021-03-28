I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 6,951.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.26% of I-Mab worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $4,767,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

