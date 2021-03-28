IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IAALF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

