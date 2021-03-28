IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.77 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.7714 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

IGM Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 1,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. CIBC started coverage on IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

