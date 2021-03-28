IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.07.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

