Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $4.90 Million in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,233,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Macquarie lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

