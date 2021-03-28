Impala Asset Management LLC Takes $16.42 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,582.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 452,904 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 55.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 4,413,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,747. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.