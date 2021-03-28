Impala Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Continental Resources stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 1,946,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,309. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

