Independent Research Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €8.71 and a 200 day moving average of €9.09. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.