Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $211.51 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

