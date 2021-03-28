Insider Selling: Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Sells $188,992.64 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.