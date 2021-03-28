Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $960,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,770.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

