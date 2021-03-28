Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,094.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Papesh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00.

NEOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

