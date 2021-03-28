Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $1,026,424.89 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,639.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GPS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

