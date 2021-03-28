Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $361,375.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $129.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.