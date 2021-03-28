Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47,077.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $47,077.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 54.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.00610168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064956 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,365,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

