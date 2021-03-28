InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get InspireMD alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%. Research analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.