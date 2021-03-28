Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,386 shares of company stock worth $69,884,703 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $68.83 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

