Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 4.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,003,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.87. 34,705,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,403,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

