Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

