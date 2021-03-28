Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

