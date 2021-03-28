Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $730.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $743.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

