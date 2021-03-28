Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $914.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

