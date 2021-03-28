Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 7,296 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 1,920 call options.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

