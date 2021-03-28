IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, reaching $192.86. The stock had a trading volume of 604,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

