IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $541,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 35,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

