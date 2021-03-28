Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Purchases A$70,573.92 in Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole bought 147,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$70,573.92 ($50,409.94).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

About Ironbark Capital

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

