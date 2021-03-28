iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05.

