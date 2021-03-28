iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lifted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $72.80. 8,501,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.