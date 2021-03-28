iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $55.19.

