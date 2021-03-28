iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter.

SUSB opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

