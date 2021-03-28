iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 46,573 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Asset Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 85,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89.

