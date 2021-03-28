iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 258.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

