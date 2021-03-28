iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,375,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 938,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,247. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

