iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 229.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $373,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.