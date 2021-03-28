iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Raised to $52.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITOS stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

