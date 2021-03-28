ITV (LON:ITV) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.80

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 126.85 ($1.66), with a volume of 570561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.65 ($1.64).

ITV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.14 ($1.31).

Get ITV alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.