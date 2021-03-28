Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IVH opened at $13.59 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

