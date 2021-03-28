Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.90% of Seres Therapeutics worth $64,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

