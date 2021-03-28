Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 116,713 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,713 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.28% of Dover worth $50,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. Dover Co. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.